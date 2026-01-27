Ilhan Omar Accuses Trump of “Panicking” Over Claims of DOJ Probe Into Her Finances

Ilhan Omar has pushed back sharply against allegations from Donald Trump, accusing the former US president of spreading misinformation and acting out of political desperation.

Okay News reports that the Minnesota congresswoman reacted on Monday after Trump suggested in a social media post that the US Department of Justice was examining her income and personal wealth.

In the same post, Trump announced that border enforcement official Tom Homan would be travelling to Minnesota, while also claiming that Omar was worth more than $44 million.

Responding on X, Omar dismissed the allegation and described Trump’s comments as a distraction from his political troubles.

“Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking,” Omar wrote. “Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of ‘investigations’ have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota.”

The controversy escalated further after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue during a briefing, saying the administration was examining whether Omar had any links to alleged fraud within Minnesota’s social services programmes. Leavitt also questioned the growth of Omar’s personal assets as reflected in her financial disclosures.

“One must ask themselves why and how is that possible? Is she connected to the fraud rings that we have taking place within her state and her own district. It’s a question the American people are raising, and the president believes it’s one worth answering,” Leavitt said.

However, the source of Trump’s $44 million claim remains unclear. Financial disclosure documents filed by Omar in May 2025, covering the previous year, showed her assets ranged from just over $6 million to slightly above $30 million. The bulk of that valuation appears linked to Rose Lake Capital, a Washington DC based venture capital firm founded by her husband, Tim Mynett, which is estimated to be worth between $5 million and $25 million.

Omar, who fled civil war in Somalia with her family in the 1990s and became one of the first Muslim women elected to the US Congress in 2018, has previously faced repeated political attacks and investigations, none of which have resulted in formal charges.