Recruitment Deadline Extended as Over 400,000 Applicants Jostle for 50,000 Police Constable Slots

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have officially announced a two-week extension for the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 Constables into the force. This was announced on Monday in a statement by Torty Njoku Kalu, the Head, Protocol and Public Affairs, Police Service Commission.

The adjustment to the timeline is designed to provide more citizens with the opportunity to join the nation’s primary law enforcement agency and ensure a broad geographic representation among the new recruits.

Okay News reports that the application portal, which originally opened on December 15, 2025, has already seen a massive influx of interest from across the country. As of January 26, 2026, over 400,000 Nigerians have successfully submitted their applications, highlighting the intense competition for the 50,000 available positions within the current recruitment cycle.

Despite the high volume of total applicants, a comprehensive review of the data revealed significant imbalances in participation across different regions. The authorities noted that while several states have shown massive engagement, other areas are lagging behind in the number of submissions, which could lead to an inequitable distribution of personnel if not addressed.

Specifically, states like Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Anambra have recorded notably lower application numbers compared to the high participation rates seen in Adamawa, Benue, and Kaduna. The extension is specifically intended to bridge this gap and ensure that the recruitment process remains inclusive of all states and local government areas.

In light of this extension, the PSC has issued a call to state governments, local council authorities, and community leaders to actively mobilize eligible candidates within their jurisdictions. Religious bodies and sociocultural organizations are also encouraged to sensitize young people in the affected states to take advantage of the remaining window to begin their careers in public service.

The recruitment portal will now remain active until February 8, 2026, allowing prospective candidates additional time to finalize their submissions. Both the PSC and the NPF have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a transparent and merit-based selection process, ensuring that the final 50,000 officers are chosen based on the highest standards of integrity and fitness.