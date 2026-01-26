Kwankwaso’s Son Resigns as Commissioner in Kano Sate Cabinet

Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, who served as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in Kano State, has formally tendered his resignation from the State Executive Council. This development marks a significant change in the administration’s leadership team, as the official was a key figure in the state’s youth outreach and athletic programs.

Okay News reports that the announcement was made on Monday through a formal statement, in which the departing commissioner cited personal reflections as part of his decision-making process. The resignation comes amid a shifting political landscape in the state, characterized by high-profile movements within the executive arm of the government.

In his address to the public and the government, the former commissioner expressed that he was leaving the post with a heavy heart but maintained a sense of fulfillment regarding his tenure. He emphasized that his time spent leading the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development provided him with invaluable lessons and a deeper understanding of public service.

He specifically extended his appreciation to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the opportunity to contribute to the progress of the state. He noted that the trust placed in him allowed for the initiation of several programs aimed at empowering the younger generation and improving the state’s competitive standing in national sports.

Beyond his personal departure, the outgoing commissioner stressed the necessity for the state government to maintain its focus on youth-centric policies. He voiced his hope that the progress made during his administration would be sustained by his successor to ensure that the aspirations of Kano’s young population are consistently met.

This exit follows the recent resignation of another prominent cabinet member, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Umar (Rtd), who oversaw the state’s internal security affairs. These notable changes in the state council coincide with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s formal transition to the All Progressives Congress (APC), signaling a major realignment in Kano’s political hierarchy.