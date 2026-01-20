FairMoney Records ₦150bn Loan Disbursements, ₦7bn Interest Payments in 2025

Digital lender FairMoney Microfinance Bank (MFB) has disclosed that it disbursed more than ₦150 billion in loans over the past year, while also paying out over ₦7 billion in interest to customers who saved on its platform.

Okay News reports that the figures underline FairMoney’s growing footprint in Nigeria’s fast-evolving fintech and microfinance space, as the institution continues to position itself as a major driver of financial inclusion for individuals and small businesses.

FairMoney began operations in 2021 as one of Nigeria’s early digital platforms focused on rapid access to credit. Since then, it has expanded beyond lending, securing a microfinance banking licence and rolling out a broader range of financial products. These include high-interest savings accounts, fixed deposits, current accounts, debit cards and point-of-sale services for merchants, all designed to simplify banking for underserved users.

As a technology-driven bank, FairMoney relies heavily on artificial intelligence and machine learning to evaluate borrowers. By analysing financial behaviour, smartphone data and user-supplied information, the bank generates alternative credit scores that allow it to offer fast, collateral-free loans to customers who are often excluded by traditional banking models.

“Our record loan disbursements and savings payouts over the past year are more than just numbers; they represent our unwavering tenacity in supporting the Nigerian financial ecosystem,” said Henry Obiekea, Managing Director of FairMoney MFB. “At FairMoney, we are driven by the knowledge that our platform provides the essential capital for individuals to thrive and for businesses to scale. Our savings products provide both retail and business customers with inflation-beating returns, ensuring genuine wealth preservation. We remain deeply committed to closing the financial gap and empowering our community.”

Operating under a licence issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), FairMoney said it complies fully with regulatory requirements, with customer deposits insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). The bank also noted that it applies bank-grade security standards and adheres to the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in handling customer information.

The disclosure comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s broader push toward a cashless and inclusive financial system under the CBN’s Payment Systems Vision 2025.

By October 2025, electronic payments in the country had surged to record levels, with instant bank transfers accounting for nearly 70 percent of all digital transactions. FairMoney said its lending and savings activities contributed to this expanding digital payments ecosystem.

“Our efforts in 2025 were defined by an unwavering commitment to financial inclusivity and a customer-centric mission rooted in fairness, empowerment, and consumer confidence,” Obiekea added. “As we move into 2026, we remain resolute in our mission to uphold these values and drive the continued growth and resilience of Nigeria’s financial landscape.”