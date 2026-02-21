FCT Area Council Vote Begins at Kubwa Polling Unit in Abuja

Kubwa, Abuja, Nigeria — Voting began at Polling Unit 16 in Kubwa, a large residential district in Bwari Area Council of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The election is part of the Federal Capital Territory Area Council polls, which are local government elections conducted by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission. The Federal Capital Territory, commonly known as the FCT, is the administrative capital region of Nigeria and includes six area councils that function similarly to local governments in other parts of the country.

Electoral officials arrived at the polling unit early in the morning ahead of the scheduled start time. The Presiding Officer at Polling Unit 16 confirmed that staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the body responsible for organising elections in Nigeria, got to the location at about 7:35 am West African Time (WAT, GMT+1). The official commencement time for voting was set for 8:30 am WAT.

Before voting started, the voter register was displayed for public verification, and details were confirmed using the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System. The Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System is an electronic device introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission to verify voters through fingerprint and facial recognition technology, aimed at improving transparency and reducing fraud.

Voting eventually commenced at exactly 9:00 am WAT after the necessary checks were completed and party representatives confirmed the process.

Observers at the polling unit saw agents representing three major political parties present to monitor the exercise. They included representatives of the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria’s ruling political party at the federal level; the Zenith Labour Party, a smaller opposition party; and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, another recognised political party in Nigeria.

The early arrival of electoral officials and the presence of party agents signalled readiness for the exercise at the Kubwa polling unit. Residents began casting their ballots shortly after accreditation procedures were concluded.

The Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections determine leadership at the grassroots level and play a role in shaping local governance, including decisions on community services, infrastructure, and development priorities.

Okay News reports that the smooth start at Kubwa Polling Unit 16 reflects preparations by the electoral commission to ensure that voting materials and personnel were in place before the official commencement time.

Voting is expected to continue throughout the day in line with guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission, with results to be announced after the close of polls and collation of votes.