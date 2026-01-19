FCTA Workers Launch Indefinite Strike in Abuja Over Welfare Issues

Workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have commenced an indefinite strike in Abuja over unresolved welfare concerns.

Okay News reports that staff under the Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC) shut the gates of the FCTA secretariat on Monday, halting normal operations.

The workers stated the action was necessary to compel the administration to address long-standing issues affecting pay, benefits, and working conditions.

JUAC President Mrs. Rifkatu Iortyer told journalists that grievances include non-remittance of pension and National Housing Fund contributions, non-payment of salaries, overheads, and arrears from previous wage awards.

Other concerns highlighted: centralised salary processing, non-payment of staff at the Abuja Environment Protection Board and Social Development Secretariat, absence of a financial threshold for Permanent Secretaries and heads of agencies, unpaid promotion arrears, poor working conditions, staff intimidation, and limited training opportunities.

The union opposed the mass failure in the 2024 promotion examination and called for its reversal.

Iortyer noted these problems have caused hardship and frustration for dedicated public servants.

JUAC previously shut the FCTA secretariat in June 2025 in a similar protest.

The union stated the strike will continue indefinitely until meaningful engagement occurs.

Strikes by FCTA professionals have been recurrent.

In January 2025, the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD-FCTA) called off a warning strike after FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s intervention, resolving six months’ salary arrears and other issues.

In September 2025, resident doctors launched an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries, stalled promotions, and poor hospital conditions following a seven-day ultimatum.

Primary school teachers staged a prolonged strike in 2025, suspending it after partial payment of entitlements, protesting unpaid minimum wage arrears.

The current JUAC strike continues this trend of persistent grievances in the FCT.