IMF Upgrades Nigeria’s 2026 Growth Forecast to 4.4%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its economic growth forecast for Nigeria to 4.4% in 2026, up from the previous 4.2% projection.

Okay News reports that the revision was published in the IMF’s January 2026 update of the World Economic Outlook, launched on Monday.

The adjustment reflects growing optimism about Nigeria’s medium-term prospects as reforms, fiscal coordination, and macroeconomic stability gain traction.

The IMF also kept the 2027 forecast at 4.4%, indicating sustained momentum.

Nigeria’s upgraded outlook aligns with a broader regional recovery in Sub-Saharan Africa, where growth was revised upward to 4.1% for 2025 and 4.4% for 2026.

South Africa’s projections also improved slightly to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026.

The IMF attributes the positive shift to ongoing policy reforms and efforts to restore macroeconomic balance.

The revision signals cautious confidence that Nigeria is moving toward a firmer recovery path, even as near-term risks remain.

Globally, the IMF projects growth of 3.3% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027, broadly stable from the 3.3% estimated for 2025.

Global inflation is expected to ease further, from 4.1% in 2025 to 3.8% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027.

For Nigeria, a more supportive global environment — with moderating inflation and steady growth — could aid domestic reforms and expansion.