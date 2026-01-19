Business

IMF Upgrades Nigeria’s 2026 Growth Forecast to 4.4%

Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
By
Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
ByOgungbayi Feyisola Faesol
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Follow:
2 Min Read

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its economic growth forecast for Nigeria to 4.4% in 2026, up from the previous 4.2% projection.

Okay News reports that the revision was published in the IMF’s January 2026 update of the World Economic Outlook, launched on Monday.

The adjustment reflects growing optimism about Nigeria’s medium-term prospects as reforms, fiscal coordination, and macroeconomic stability gain traction.

The IMF also kept the 2027 forecast at 4.4%, indicating sustained momentum.

- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s upgraded outlook aligns with a broader regional recovery in Sub-Saharan Africa, where growth was revised upward to 4.1% for 2025 and 4.4% for 2026.

South Africa’s projections also improved slightly to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026.

The IMF attributes the positive shift to ongoing policy reforms and efforts to restore macroeconomic balance.

The revision signals cautious confidence that Nigeria is moving toward a firmer recovery path, even as near-term risks remain.

Globally, the IMF projects growth of 3.3% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027, broadly stable from the 3.3% estimated for 2025.

Global inflation is expected to ease further, from 4.1% in 2025 to 3.8% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027.

For Nigeria, a more supportive global environment — with moderating inflation and steady growth — could aid domestic reforms and expansion.

Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Death Toll in Spain Train Crash Rises as Search and Recovery Continue
Next Article FCTA Workers Launch Indefinite Strike in Abuja Over Welfare Issues

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News