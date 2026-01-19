Death Toll in Spain Train Crash Rises as Search and Recovery Continue

The high-speed train collision in southern Spain has plunged the nation into mourning as emergency crews warn that the number of fatalities is expected to rise significantly. The tragedy, which occurred on Sunday evening near the town of Adamuz, has already claimed dozens of lives, but authorities fear the final count will be much higher as rescue operations enter a critical and gruesome phase.

Okay News reports that at least 39 people have been confirmed dead so far, with the President of the Andalusian regional government, Juanma Moreno, stating grimly that the death toll “is not going to stop there.” Speaking to local media, Moreno admitted that it is “more than likely” that more bodies will be discovered once heavy machinery arrives to lift three crushed wagons that bore the brunt of the impact.

The catastrophe unfolded at approximately 7:45 PM local time on Sunday when a Madrid-bound train, carrying around 300 passengers, derailed and veered onto the opposite track. In a horrific turn of events, it collided with an oncoming train traveling south from Madrid to Huelva. The force of the crash forced the southbound train into a nearby embankment, trapping passengers inside twisted metal and debris.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by the severity of the wreckage. Regional officials have indicated that forensic doctors and firefighters are currently unable to access certain parts of the train where victims remain trapped. Heavy lifting equipment is being deployed to the site to free the mangled carriages, a process that is necessary before identification of the remaining victims can fully commence.

The impact of the crash has overwhelmed local medical facilities. The Ministry of Health confirmed that over 40 survivors remain hospitalized, with 12 adults fighting for their lives in intensive care. Among the injured are four children, adding a layer of heartbreak to an already devastating situation. Survivors have described the collision as feeling like an earthquake, with passengers being thrown through the air as windows shattered and luggage was displaced.

In the wake of the disaster, Spain has suspended official activities, and flags are flying at half-mast. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have cut short a state visit to Greece to return to Madrid, expressing their deep concern for the families affected. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Óscar Puente has described the accident as “extremely strange,” noting that the crash occurred on a straight, recently renovated section of track involving a train that was inspected just four days ago.