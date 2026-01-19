Trump Invites Putin to Join International ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza ‘Reconstruction’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been formally invited by United States President Donald Trump to become a member of the newly established “Board of Peace.” The initiative is reportedly designed to oversee the extensive reconstruction efforts required in the Gaza Strip and to ensure long-term stability in the region following the protracted conflict.

Okay News reports that the confirmation came from the Kremlin on Monday, January 19, 2026. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the receipt of the invitation, stating that officials in Moscow intend to carefully study the specific details and implications of the proposal before making a final decision on their participation.

The “Board of Peace” was conceptualized and launched by President Trump late last year as a vehicle for international cooperation. Its primary mandate is to maintain the fragile ceasefire agreement currently in place between Israel and Hamas, while simultaneously managing the complex logistical challenges of rebuilding the war-torn territory.

Participation in this high-level international council reportedly comes with significant financial obligations. It is understood that the Trump administration has structured the board with a requirement that member nations contribute a sum of $1 billion to secure a permanent seat and remain on the board in perpetuity to fund the recovery efforts.

This invitation signals a potential expansion of the board’s geopolitical influence by attempting to include major global powers regardless of existing diplomatic tensions. The involvement of Russia would add a significant dimension to the international efforts to stabilize the Middle East, bringing together diverse political interests under a single framework for development.

As the situation develops, the global community awaits Russia’s formal response to the terms of membership. For now, the Kremlin remains in the review phase, analyzing how the “Board of Peace” aligns with its foreign policy objectives before committing to the substantial financial and diplomatic engagement required.