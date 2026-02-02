Federal And State Governments Share N1.97 Trillion In Monthly Revenue Allocation

Nigeria’s three tiers of government have shared a total of N1.969 trillion from the national federation account for December 2025, according to the latest disbursement by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The Federal Government, 36 state governments, and 774 local government councils received their statutory shares during the committee’s monthly meeting held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Okay News reports that the distributable revenue was drawn from a gross pool of N2.585 trillion, which was reduced by deductions for collection costs, transfers, and savings. The shared amount comprised N1.084 trillion in statutory revenue, N846.5 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), and N38.1 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL).

From the total, the Federal Government received N653.5 billion, while the state governments collectively got N706.5 billion and local councils shared N513.3 billion.

A further N96.1 billion was allocated to oil-producing states as 13% derivation revenue, a constitutional provision for regions where mineral resources are extracted. The office of the Accountant-General of the Federation noted significant increases in Company Income Tax and Import Duty collections for the month.

The FAAC is the constitutional body responsible for managing the distribution of national revenue accrued into the federation account from taxes, royalties, and other sources.

This monthly allocation is critical for funding government operations and public services across Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, providing essential fiscal support for budgets at all administrative levels.