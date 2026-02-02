Federal Government Savings Bond Offers Attractive 15.356% Yield For Retail Investors

The Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s public debt management agency, has opened a new offer for the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond, providing retail investors with annual interest rates as high as 15.356%.

The February 2026 issuance is designed to deepen domestic market participation and offers individuals a secure investment avenue, featuring a two-year tenor at 14.356% per annum and a three-year tenor at the higher 15.356% rate.

Okay News reports that subscriptions for the bond, priced at ₦1,000 per unit with a minimum investment of ₦5,000, opened on February 2 and will close on February 6, 2026.

The settlement is scheduled for February 11, with subsequent quarterly interest payments to be made on May 11, August 11, November 11, and February 11 throughout the bonds’ lifespan. This offer continues the government’s strategy of leveraging local savings to fund its operations through accessible instruments.

The rates represent a slight moderation from the January issuance, where the three-year bond offered 15.396%, indicating subtle shifts in the domestic fixed-income market. Despite this minor adjustment, the yields remain highly competitive for risk-averse savers.

The bond is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria, providing a high degree of safety, and qualifies for tax exemptions under Nigerian law, enhancing its net return for pension funds and other qualified investors.

To improve liquidity, the bond will be listed on the Nigerian Exchange, allowing for secondary market trading. Interested investors must subscribe through appointed stockbroking firms, with a full list of distribution agents available on the DMO’s official website.

This issuance underscores the government’s ongoing reliance on domestic debt instruments to mobilize capital while offering the public a stable savings product in a dynamic economic environment.