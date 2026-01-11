FG Allocates N1.764 Billion for 300 Fresh BEA Scholarships in 2026 Budget

The Federal Government has proposed N1.764 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Bill to fund 300 fresh scholarships for Nigerians under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) programme.

Okay News reports that the allocation, listed under the Federal Ministry of Education, will cover allowances, health insurance, travel, and other essential needs for the scholars.

The ministry’s total 2026 budget stands at N2,398,761,320,016, with the BEA funding appearing under item ERGP24230073 for the conduct and implementation of fresh awards.

An additional N105 million is earmarked under item ERGP24230092 for verification of BEA schools in 12 countries by officials of the Federal Ministry of Education.

Furthermore, N5.6 billion is allocated under item ERGP24230060 to service the ongoing 1,532 BEA scholars in donor countries, covering supplementation allowance, medical and health insurance, warm clothing, and postgraduate allowance.

These scholars are studying in countries such as Russia, China, Cuba, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Serbia, Hungary, Ukraine, Mexico, Venezuela, and Kazakhstan.

The allocation comes despite the government’s official discontinuation of the BEA scholarship programme in April 2025, when it cited inefficient use of public funds and the availability of similar courses in Nigerian universities.

Many students faced severe hardship due to delayed and reduced stipends, with payments completely halted from September 2023 to August 2024 and subsequent disbursements cut by more than half.

The decision redirected funds to domestic scholarship schemes to support a larger number of Nigerian students while allowing existing beneficiaries to complete their studies.

Last week, a viral social media post by Nigerian students under the BEA programme in Morocco alleged delays in stipend payments, claiming hardship, homelessness, and lack of access to medical support.

In response, Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa clarified that all Nigerian students on federal scholarships enrolled before 2024 have received payments up to the 2024 budget year.

He also stated that no new bilateral scholarship awards were issued in October 2025 or thereafter.

The inclusion of funding for 300 fresh scholarships in the 2026 budget proposal is therefore unexpected, raising questions about the status of the programme’s discontinuation.