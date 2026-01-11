NGX Admits Additional 2.57 Billion First HoldCo Shares, Boosting Equity Capital to N2.04 Trillion

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has officially admitted an additional 2,575,851,543 ordinary shares of First HoldCo Plc to its Daily Official List, effective Monday, January 5, 2026.

Okay News reports that this follows a December 2025 private placement of 3,276,923,077 ordinary shares priced at N32.50 each, which raised N106.5 billion.

The placement saw a subscription rate of 78.61 per cent, with 2,575,851,543 shares successfully allotted through 10 applications.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the basis of allotment, and Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Limited has been tasked with crediting the CSCS accounts of successful allottees by January 15, 2026.

As a result of the new listing, First HoldCo’s total fully paid-up shares have increased from 41,877,841,591 to 44,453,693,134 units.

At the current share price of N46.10, the group’s equity capital has risen from N1.9 trillion to approximately N2.04 trillion.

The capital raise was a key step in meeting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) N500 billion recapitalisation threshold for international banking licences.

Nairametrics previously reported that First HoldCo’s flagship subsidiary, FirstBank, has already satisfied the regulatory capital requirement.

First HoldCo’s stock delivered an impressive 70.77 per cent gain in 2025, rising from N28.05 at the start of the year to N47.90 by December 31.

The share price experienced a slow first half, dipping to N26, before strong momentum in the second half, particularly a 54.27 per cent surge in December.

Financially, First HoldCo posted a pre-tax profit of N566.5 billion for the nine months ended September 2025, down 7.26 per cent from N610.86 billion in the same period of 2024.

However, core performance remained robust, with net interest income after impairments rising 72.48 per cent year-on-year to N1.21 trillion, supported by elevated interest rates.

The additional share admission strengthens First HoldCo’s position as one of the most closely watched stocks on the NGX, reflecting its size, performance, and systemic importance in Nigeria’s financial sector.

Investors will be watching closely for the company’s next strategic moves in 2026.