FG and ASUU to Sign New Agreement on January 14, Ending Years of Tension

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will formalise a new agreement on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, aimed at improving Nigeria’s public universities and ensuring long-term industrial peace.

Okay News reports that the signing ceremony will take place at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Conference Hall in Maitama, Abuja, and will be presided over by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education.

The ministry described the agreement as a reflection of the government’s commitment to constructive dialogue with critical stakeholders, mutual understanding, and cooperation in resolving longstanding disputes.

It is expected to create a more conducive academic environment, restore confidence among students, lecturers, university administrators, and the wider public, and reinforce education as a key driver of national development under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The event will bring together senior government officials, ASUU representatives, heads of tertiary institutions, development partners, and members of the media.

The forthcoming agreement follows years of recurring industrial disputes between the Federal Government and ASUU, which have frequently disrupted academic calendars across Nigeria’s public universities.

Over the past decades, ASUU has embarked on numerous strike actions—18 in 26 years—to press for better funding, improved welfare for lecturers, and full implementation of previous agreements, particularly the 2009 accord that has remained a central point of contention.

These strikes have often lasted months, leading to significant lost academic time, delayed graduations, and an increasing number of students migrating to private institutions or pursuing studies abroad.

The most recent major action occurred in October 2025, when ASUU commenced a two-week nationwide strike after issuing a 14-day ultimatum over unresolved demands and repeated negotiation delays.

The strike was later suspended following overnight talks between the union and the federal government.

The new agreement is seen as a critical step toward addressing root causes of instability in the sector, including funding shortfalls, poor infrastructure, delayed salaries and allowances, and outdated conditions of service.

Stakeholders hope the deal will pave the way for sustained industrial harmony, improved teaching and research environments, and stronger support for Nigeria’s higher education system.