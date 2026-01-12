Fusengbuwa Ruling House Rejects KWAM1’s Claims Over Awujale Succession Process

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House of Ijebu land has strongly criticised popular Nigerian Fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, widely known as KWAM1, following a protest letter he submitted to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, alleging deliberate exclusion from the ongoing process to select the next Awujale of Ijebu land.

Okay News reports that the dispute emerged amid heightened public attention surrounding the traditional succession process in Ijebu land, a historic Yoruba kingdom located in Ogun State, South West Nigeria.

In the letter dated Thursday, January 8, 2026, and written on his behalf by his legal representative, Dr. Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ayinde accused the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, which is next in line to present a candidate for the Awujale stool, of issuing directives that he claimed were inconsistent with both the Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State.

According to the protest letter, KWAM1 argued that the directives were deliberately designed to prevent him from participating in the nomination process, thereby disenfranchising him despite his public declaration of interest in the prestigious traditional position.

Reacting to the allegations, the Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Professor Fassy Yusuf, dismissed the claims in strong terms, describing the letter as lacking logic and relevance to the selection process.

Speaking via telephone on Sunday, Professor Yusuf said, “It is a misguided letter. Either Wahab Shittu is being misled or Wasiu Ayinde is being misled. It is arrant nonsense. The letter was directed to the government, so they will respond appropriately. The issue being raised about the screening is illogical. We have over 20,000 members in the ruling house. How does he expect us to manage the crowd? What is being talked about is illogical.”

He further disclosed that the ruling house had scheduled Monday for the nomination meeting of aspirants interested in contesting for the vacant Awujale stool.

The Awujale of Ijebu land is the paramount traditional ruler of the Ijebu people, whose domain spans several towns across Ogun State. The stool became vacant in July 2025 following the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona, who passed away at the age of 91 after an exceptionally long reign of 65 years.

The selection process, which has reportedly attracted more than 60 aspirants, has continued to generate widespread interest across Ogun State and beyond, particularly due to the open declaration of interest by Ayinde, one of Nigeria’s most influential Fuji musicians.

However, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House has consistently maintained that Ayinde is not a member of the ruling house and is therefore not qualified to take part in the nomination exercise.

In a related legal move, Ayinde had earlier approached the Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode, a major commercial and cultural town in Ogun State, seeking an interim injunction to restrain Governor Dapo Abiodun and six other parties from proceeding with the selection process.

The court declined the application, ruling that it lacked merit. The suit was later withdrawn by Ayinde through his lawyer, although no official reason was provided for the withdrawal.

Following intervention by the Ogun State Government, the ruling house had initially suspended the nomination process before restarting it afresh.

In a subsequent letter to the governor, Ayinde stated that the Ijebu-Ode Local Government had issued an approval letter dated Tuesday, January 6, 2026, authorising the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to commence the selection process. The letter was signed by the Secretary of the Local Government, Oke Adebanjo.

He expressed surprise that while preparations were ongoing for a general family meeting, Prince Adeleye Lateef Ademuyiwa, identified as the Public Relations Officer of the ruling house, issued a notice instructing candidates to obtain nomination forms and appear before a screening committee chaired by Prince Alhaji Mitiu Adenuga.

Ayinde further stated that the directive scheduled the nomination exercise for Monday, January 12, 2026, but also indicated that nominations would be conducted by delegates selected at a separate meeting fixed for Saturday, January 10, 2026.

His lawyer, Dr. Wahab Shittu, stated, “It is a matter of deep concern to our client that all the illegal directives—unknown to the Chieftaincy Declaration, the Obas and Chiefs Law, and the letter of the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government—were included in the family’s letter to the Local Government dated January 6, 2026. It is clear that there are plans by the leadership of the ruling house to disenfranchise members who wish to participate in the nomination of candidates for the Awujale stool.”

He added that the directives amounted to deliberate attempts to exclude his client from the process.

“We wish to emphasise that all members of the ruling house are entitled to attend this important meeting to nominate candidates of their choice. A group of people in the ruling house cannot usurp the rights of members to freely nominate candidates. The attempt by certain individuals to hijack the nomination process will certainly create a crisis in what should be a seamless exercise.

“We state in specific terms that the directive providing for screening of candidates and nomination by delegates is not only inconsistent with the spirit and letter of the Chieftaincy Declaration but also with the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2021. We counsel that in the larger interest of justice and compliance with due process, you take timely steps to address these fundamental concerns capable of affecting the integrity of the entire process.”

The letter further warned that any attempt to prevent Ayinde from participating would be challenged.

“In particular, our client is concerned that certain elements are attempting to exclude him from the process in flagrant violation of the law, and this will be resisted. We hope your intervention will ensure that justice is done to all parties involved, including our client.”

Efforts to obtain a response from the Ogun State Government proved unsuccessful, as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, had not responded to enquiries as of the time of filing this report.