FG Announces 40% Allowance Increase for Nigerian Lecturers

Abuja, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria has started implementing key welfare provisions of its renegotiated agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), signalling renewed efforts to improve staff welfare and stabilise Nigeria’s public university system. The move reflects the administration’s ongoing focus on reforms in the education sector.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, announced that the government has approved and commenced the payment of a 40 per cent increase in the Consolidated Academic Allowance (CAA) for ASUU members, with effect from January 1, 2026. According to the ministry, some federal universities have already adjusted their salary payments to reflect the new allowance, while steps are being taken to ensure full and uniform implementation across all federal institutions.

Okay News reports that the Federal Ministry of Education has formally directed vice chancellors of federal universities to immediately integrate the approved increment into their payroll systems so that all eligible academic staff benefit. The minister also stressed the need for strict adherence to the implementation framework for the Consolidated Tools Allowance (CATA), warning that compliance will be closely monitored to avoid disparities among institutions.

The latest development is seen as part of the government’s broader commitment to meeting its obligations under the renewed agreement with ASUU, amid long-standing concerns over university funding, staff welfare, and industrial harmony. Education stakeholders say consistent implementation of the agreement could help reduce labour disputes and promote stability within Nigeria’s higher education system.