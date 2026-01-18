FG Charges Senior Lawyer Mike Ozekhome with Forgery in UK Property Dispute

The Federal Government of Nigeria has instituted criminal proceedings against Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), over allegations involving forgery and the submission of falsified documents.

The case, filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on behalf of the Attorney-General, centers on a contentious ownership claim regarding real estate situated in the United Kingdom.

Okay News reports that the three-count charge, designated as Case No. FCT/HC/CR/010/2026, was filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja. The prosecution accuses the senior lawyer of fabricating a Nigerian international passport in the name of “Mr. Shani Tali” to support his claim of ownership over a property located at 79 Randall Avenue, London, during legal proceedings abroad.

According to the charge sheet, the government alleges that Ozekhome dishonestly presented the forged document to a UK First-Tier Tribunal to prove the house had been gifted to him. The prosecution contends that these actions violate the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act as well as the Penal Code of the Federal Capital Territory.

The domestic criminal charges come in the wake of the UK tribunal’s judgment, which reportedly dismissed Ozekhome’s testimony regarding the property transfer as an invention. As of the time of filing, a date for the commencement of the trial has not been fixed, though the prosecution intends to rely on testimonies from immigration officials and the UK judgment itself.