Macron Rejects Trump’s Tariff Threats as Europe Vows Unity in Greenland Dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned President Donald Trump’s recent threat to initiate a trade war, describing the proposed tariffs on European nations as “unacceptable.”

The diplomatic escalation follows the United States’ demand that European allies cease their opposition to the United States’ bid to acquire Greenland.

Okay News reports that Trump announced on Saturday that a 10 percent import tax would be imposed starting in February on goods from eight countries, including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The President warned that these penalties would rise to 25 percent by June if a deal for the “complete and total purchase” of the Arctic territory is not secured.

In response, the targeted nations issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland. President Macron has indicated he will request the European Union to trigger its “anti-coercion instrument,” a strategic trade mechanism designed to counter economic intimidation, signaling that Europe is prepared to defend its interests against external pressure.