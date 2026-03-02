FGN Offers Up to 13.9% Interest on March 2026 Savings Bond for Retail Investors

Lagos, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled its March 2026 Savings Bond, offering interest rates of up to 13.906 percent per annum to retail investors seeking secure and steady returns backed by the sovereign guarantee of the Federal Government.

Okay News reports that the subscription window opens on March 2, 2026, and closes on March 6, 2026, with settlement scheduled for March 11, 2026. The two-year FGN Savings Bond due March 11, 2028 offers an interest rate of 12.906 percent per annum, while the three-year bond due March 11, 2029 carries a yield of 13.906 percent per annum.

The rates for March are lower than those offered in the February 2026 issuance, which stood at 15.356 percent per annum. Total subscriptions for the February bond exceeded N5.9 billion across both tenors, indicating sustained retail appetite for government securities. The moderation in yields reflects changing interest rate conditions in the broader market.

The FGN Savings Bond programme was introduced to deepen the domestic debt market and encourage retail participation in government securities. The bonds are priced at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of N5,000 and additional investments in multiples of N1,000, subject to a maximum of N50 million. Interest payments are made quarterly on June 11, September 11, December 11, and March 11 throughout the life of the bond.

The bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government and enjoy several regulatory recognitions. They qualify as approved securities for trustees under the Trustee Investment Act, are recognised under the Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act, and are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. This savings bond offer provides retail investors with accessible entry into sovereign debt instruments with predictable income streams.