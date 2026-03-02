Saudi Aramco Shuts 550,000 bpd Ras Tanura Refinery After Iran Drone Strike

Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Aramco has suspended operations at its 550,000 barrels-per-day Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province following a drone attack linked to Iran’s retaliatory actions in the Gulf, according to industry sources.

The facility, located on the Gulf coast, serves as both a major refining complex and a critical crude export terminal, highlighting its strategic importance amid rising regional tensions.

Okay News reports that industry sources told Reuters the state oil giant shut the refinery as a precaution after the strike, adding that the situation was under control at the time of the shutdown. The attack coincides with strikes on Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama, and Duqm in Oman, disrupting shipping operations across the region. Following these events, Brent crude futures rose approximately 10 percent on Monday.

The drone strike comes after the United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iranian targets last Saturday, causing explosions across multiple Iranian cities including Tehran. Israel described its actions as preventive, while the US stated its aim was to neutralize imminent threats from Iran. CNN sources indicated the US planned several days of strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

Shipping activity in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz has slowed significantly, with tankers avoiding the region amid security warnings. The Strait handles roughly one-fifth of global seaborne oil and LNG shipments daily. Countries including Japan and Greece have instructed fleets to reconsider transiting the strait, highlighting the sensitivity of energy supply chains to geopolitical shocks. This major refinery shutdown underscores the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure to regional conflicts. Sustained disruption could have significant implications for global oil markets and supply stability.