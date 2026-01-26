FilmOne Confirms “Oversabi Aunty” Crosses ₦1bn, Becomes Top-Four Nollywood Box Office Hit

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham’s new Nollywood film, Oversabi Aunty, has crossed the ₦1,000,000,000 box office milestone, becoming one of the biggest cinema earners in Nigeria’s movie industry.

The film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, a Nigerian film distribution company with operations across West Africa, announced the milestone in an Instagram post on Monday, 26 January 2026. Okay News reports that FilmOne said the movie has made ₦1,017,201,953 in cinemas across West Africa.

FilmOne described the moment as a major win for the industry and thanked cinema audiences across the region for their support, calling it a “full celebration.”

The distributor also said the achievement makes Oversabi Aunty the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time. It added that the movie is the first Nollywood directorial debut to reach the ₦1,000,000,000 mark.

The announcement triggered celebrations online, with many entertainment lovers and social media users sharing messages of support. Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington reacted with, “Yassssss.”

A fan identified as stunnurse1 also highlighted the director milestone, writing that it was the “first directorial debut to hit a billion.” Another user, tung_styn, suggested the achievement showed there was room for more than one leading star, praising the result as “beyond amazing and extraordinary,” while adding prayers for Abraham and those who supported her.

Other commenters joined the excitement, including olaniyielizabeth_ who wrote, “Somebody hold me ….” Another user, lammie_artt, posted “Yayyyyyyy! Body Dey sweet me,” while kingdi_allijnr urged supporters to keep pushing ticket sales before the film leaves cinemas. Yettyalayande also posted a celebratory reaction.

The film had earlier posted strong early numbers in cinemas, grossing more than ₦711,000,000 in 18 days, a run that helped it rise into the top tier of Nollywood’s box office rankings.