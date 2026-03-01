‘Fintiri Moved to APC Out of Intimidation’, Atiku Alleges

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the defection of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the wave of opposition defections as a result of pressure and intimidation rather than genuine political strength.

Fintiri announced his decision after consultations, stating it was in the best interest of Adamawa State. His defection followed the resignation of the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and 15 lawmakers from the PDP, citing internal crises at the party’s national level.

The development shifts the political structure of the state toward the APC and carries implications for Atiku, who has long maintained influence in Adamawa and previously served as the PDP’s presidential candidate.

Okay News reports that Atiku maintained that politicians are free to choose their affiliations but accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of using state institutions to weaken opposition voices.

He argued that the 2027 election would be a contest between the APC and ordinary Nigerians, urging citizens not to equate defections with popularity and to remain focused on economic hardship, insecurity and unemployment as key national issues.