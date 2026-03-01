Pope Leo Calls For Dialogue Amid Middle East Tensions

Vatican City – Pope Leo XIV has called for calm and urgent diplomatic engagement as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran.

In a statement on Sunday shared with Okay News, the pontiff expressed deep concern over the unfolding crisis and warned against further escalation.

He stressed that lasting stability and peace cannot be achieved through threats or the use of weapons, which only bring destruction, suffering and loss of life.

Instead, he urged all sides to embrace sincere, responsible and reasonable dialogue as the only path toward resolving the conflict.

Pope Leo further appealed to leaders involved in the crisis to take moral responsibility and halt what he described as a dangerous spiral of violence before it becomes impossible to reverse.

He further urged that diplomacy be restored to its central role and reaffirmed the need to protect the well-being of people who long for a peaceful and just society, while encouraging continued prayers for peace.