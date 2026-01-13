FirstBank Strengthens Its Position as a Champion of African Music Through AFRIMA 2026 Sponsorship

FirstBank reaffirmed its long standing commitment to Africa’s creative industry through its strategic sponsorship of the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2026, one of the continent’s most influential music platforms.

The prestigious event, held in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, brought together leading artistes, music executives, cultural figures, and international partners for a week of celebrations that highlighted Africa’s growing impact on global entertainment.

AFRIMA 2026 was held under the theme Unstoppable Africa, a message that reflected both the energy of the continent’s music scene and the resilience of its creative communities.

The week long programme featured high level industry discussions, cultural exchanges, music showcases, and the grand awards ceremony, which took place at the Eko Convention Centre, one of West Africa’s largest event venues.

As a National Silver Partner, FirstBank played a visible and influential role in supporting the awards. The bank’s involvement aligned with its long-standing focus on empowering Africa’s creative economy and providing platforms that allow talent to grow beyond borders.

By backing AFRIMA, FirstBank demonstrated its belief in the power of music as both a cultural force and an economic driver for the continent.

The awards night itself celebrated outstanding achievements from across Africa, with artistes from multiple regions taking home major honours. Nigerian performers stood out strongly, reflecting the country’s leadership in shaping modern African sound and culture.

The event attracted global attention through its international broadcast and the presence of artists and guests from across Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Caribbean.

FirstBank’s sponsorship went beyond visibility. Through its creative industry initiatives, the bank continues to provide financial and institutional support to musicians, producers, and creative entrepreneurs who are building sustainable careers in the arts.

Its partnership with AFRIMA fits into a broader strategy of supporting industries that create jobs, preserve culture, and project Africa’s voice on the world stage.

By supporting AFRIMA 2026, FirstBank strengthened its position not just as a financial institution, but as a trusted partner in Africa’s cultural and creative growth.