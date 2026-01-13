Royal Protocol Debate Emerges After Olubadan Declines Greeting From Alaafin At Oyo Interfaith Event

A mild but widely noticed royal moment unfolded in southwestern Nigeria on Monday, 12 January 2026, when the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, did not reciprocate a greeting extended by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, during a high-profile interfaith gathering in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, Nigeria.

The incident occurred at the 2026 Inter-Faith Gathering, which was held at the Secretariat Grand Space in Ibadan, and brought together traditional rulers, religious leaders, senior government officials, and community representatives from across Oyo State. The event was organised to promote peaceful coexistence, unity, and mutual understanding among diverse religious and cultural groups.

Okay News reports that eyewitnesses at the gathering observed the Alaafin of Oyo extending his hand in greeting to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, a gesture that was not acknowledged or returned. Moments later, the Olubadan proceeded to greet Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria, as well as other dignitaries present, before taking his seat.

The exchange, which took place in full view of attendees, quickly became a topic of discussion among guests at the venue and later among the wider public, particularly on issues surrounding traditional hierarchy, long-established royal protocol, and the expectations placed on revered cultural institutions at official functions.

While some observers described the incident as regrettable and potentially avoidable, others cautioned against drawing conclusions without a deeper understanding of the complex customs and historical traditions governing interactions between Yoruba monarchs.

They argued that the moment, if misunderstood, could shape public perceptions of respect, decorum, and unity among traditional rulers in Oyo State, especially at a gathering designed to foster harmony.

Speaking at the event, Governor Seyi Makinde addressed broader security and governance concerns, urging residents of Oyo State to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their communities.

“Security is everybody’s business. We must all be alert and take responsibility for what happens in our communities. If you see anything suspicious, report it immediately so that we can act promptly,” Makinde said.

The governor also reminded public servants of their responsibilities, stressing that trust in government is closely tied to ethical conduct and transparency in public service.

“Our civil servants must continue to show commitment, transparency and dedication to service. The trust reposed in government depends largely on how public officers conduct themselves,” he said.

Makinde reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening public institutions, investing in safety, and ensuring efficient service delivery for residents of the state.

The interfaith gathering concluded amid calls for continued dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation among traditional institutions, government authorities, and religious communities in Oyo State.