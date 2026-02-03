French Authorities Raid Elon Musk’s X Offices in Paris

French authorities have carried out a search at the Paris offices of Elon Musk-owned social media platform X as part of a cybercrime investigation that was first opened in January 2025. The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that the operation was led by its cybercrime unit, with support from Europol.

Okay News learnt that the investigation has widened beyond its original focus on alleged misuse of algorithms to now include concerns linked to X’s AI chatbot, Grok. Prosecutors say the probe is examining how the system handled the generation of inappropriate and unlawful content, prompting closer scrutiny from regulators.

Elon Musk, who chairs X, and the platform’s former chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, have both been summoned to appear before investigators in April. French authorities also plan to question X employees as witnesses as part of efforts to determine how the platform’s systems were developed, monitored, and controlled.

The raid comes shortly after the European Commission launched its own probe into Grok, following criticism over its ability to generate explicit images. In response to the backlash, X has since restricted the chatbot from producing images of people in revealing or inappropriate contexts, as regulatory pressure on the company continues to grow across Europe.