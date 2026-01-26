Ganduje Returns From United Kingdom, Plans Kano Visit For APC Membership Drive And Key Party Reception

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano State in northern Nigeria and a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has returned to Nigeria from London, the capital of the United Kingdom, and is expected to travel to Kano for major party activities amid shifting political alignments in the state.

Ganduje arrived in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, early on Monday, 26 January 2026, on a British Airways flight at about 5:30 am after attending a family event in the United Kingdom.

He had travelled to London for the graduation ceremony of his daughter, Fatima, at King’s College London, a public university in the United Kingdom. Fatima, who is married to Idris Ajimobi, the son of the late Abiola Ajimobi, a former Governor of Oyo State in south-western Nigeria, completed a Master’s degree at the institution on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Monday, Ganduje’s Chief of Staff, Muhammad Garba, said the former governor would quickly return to party duties in Kano. Okay News reports that Ganduje’s schedule in the state is expected to focus on party organisation and membership mobilisation.

“He has returned to the country this morning and will proceed to Kano later today to take part in important political engagements,” Garba said.

Garba added that Ganduje is expected to participate in the APC electronic registration of members in Kano, describing it as a programme that began during Ganduje’s time as the party’s national chairman.

“He is scheduled to participate in the APC e-registration exercise and also play a key role in activities surrounding the reception of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf into the party,” he said.

The planned reception is linked to growing attention around Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who won the 2023 Kano governorship election on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), one of Nigeria’s main opposition parties.

Political observers and party stakeholders in Kano have continued to watch the situation closely, especially as parties position themselves ahead of Nigeria’s next general elections in 2027.