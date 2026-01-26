Gold Price Hits Historic $5,000 High as Global Trade Tensions Rise

The global financial market reached a major turning point on Monday as the price of gold officially climbed above $5,000 per ounce for the first time in recorded history. This unprecedented surge marks a continuation of a massive upward trend that began in 2025, during which the value of the precious metal increased by more than 60 percent.

Okay News reports that the landmark valuation of $5,000, which equates to approximately £3,659, comes at a time of significant international instability. Investors are increasingly moving their capital into gold and other tangible assets as a protective measure against a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, following a similar milestone last Friday when silver topped $100 an ounce.

Recent diplomatic friction between the United States and its NATO allies regarding the status of Greenland has been a primary catalyst for this latest price jump. Market volatility has been further exacerbated by recent statements from President Donald Trump, who issued a 100 percent tariff threat against Canada over potential trade negotiations between Ottawa and Beijing.

Financial analysts suggest that the scarcity of gold remains one of its most attractive qualities during periods of high inflation. With the World Gold Council noting that the total amount of gold ever mined would only fill a few Olympic-sized swimming pools, the metal’s inherent value is often prioritized when traditional currencies like the US dollar show signs of weakening or when investors lose confidence in stock market performance.

The rally is also being fueled by anticipation regarding the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. With expectations of multiple interest rate cuts throughout 2026, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold has decreased, prompting central banks and institutional investors to add hundreds of tonnes of bullion to their reserves as a diversifier against debt-based assets.

Cultural demand in Asia is providing additional support for the current price levels. As the “Year of the Horse” approaches for the Chinese New Year in February, seasonal buying in China has seen a marked uptick. Similarly, in India, where households hold trillions of dollars in gold, the metal remains a preferred gift and investment during major celebrations, further cementing its status as the world’s ultimate safe-haven asset.