Gas Cylinder Blast Triggers Major Fire In Ibadan, Six-Room Home Destroyed

A serious fire outbreak has gutted a six-room residential bungalow at Block D5, Ifedapo Estate, in the Amuloko area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in south west Nigeria, with losses estimated in the millions of naira.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement shared with journalists on Saturday, 24 January 2026.

According to him, the agency received an emergency call on Friday, 23 January 2026, at exactly 2:53 in the afternoon from a resident identified as Odetunde.

Firefighters were immediately deployed to the location, and they met the building already engulfed in flames. Okay News reports that the officers moved quickly to bring the fire under control and stopped it from spreading to nearby buildings in the estate.

Akinwande said there were no casualties from the incident.

He explained that the fire was linked to a domestic gas cylinder that was left unattended and later exploded, with the flames spreading through the entire bungalow.

He added that property worth millions of naira was destroyed.

The fire service chairman also advised members of the public to report emergencies without delay and to give clear and accurate addresses so responders can reach the scene faster.

In a related update on fire incidents in the state, Akinwande, who also serves as Special Adviser on Fire Reform to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, said Oyo recorded about 246 fire cases in 2025.

He said rescue efforts during the year saved 42 lives, while 30 bodies were recovered from different locations across the state.

Giving a month-by-month breakdown, he said 29 cases were recorded in January, 27 in February, 22 in March, 24 in April, 24 in May, 17 in June, 15 in July, 14 in August, 24 in September, 13 in October, 13 in November, and 21 in December.