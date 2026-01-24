Katsina Tertiary Institution Workers Suspend Warning Strike After Stakeholder Intervention

Staff unions across tertiary institutions owned by the Katsina State Government have suspended the two-week warning strike they began earlier this month.

The decision was announced on Saturday in Katsina, north-west Nigeria, by Dr. Muhammad Nasir-Gidado, chairman of the Joint Consultative Forum representing workers in the affected institutions.

The forum had declared the warning strike on Sunday, 12 January 2026, after accusing the state government of refusing to respond to its demands.

Nasir-Gidado said the issues include the non-approval and non-implementation of the 35 per cent and 25 per cent salary increases for staff in the institutions.

He also said workers demanded the immediate implementation of proper placement for staff who were not migrated under the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS 15).

In addition, the forum protested what it described as an unsympathetic rise in students’ registration fees, saying the increase did not reflect Nigeria’s current economic pressures and had contributed to reduced student enrolment.

Nasir-Gidado said the strike was suspended following the intervention of key stakeholders and respected indigenes of Katsina State who appealed for calm and engagement.

He explained that an agreement was reached for negotiations to start immediately with the Katsina State Government to resolve the outstanding matters.

Okay News reports that the forum has directed all members to return to their duties with immediate effect, and to resume work with commitment and dedication.

The institutions affected by the action include Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic; Isa Kaita College of Education, Dutsin-Ma; Yusuf Bala Usman College of Education and Legal Studies, Daura; the College of Nursing Sciences with campuses in Katsina and Malumfashi; the College of Health Science and Technology with campuses in Daura and Kankia; and the Institute of Technology and Management.

Nasir-Gidado thanked parents and students for their patience during the disruption and said the forum remained determined to pursue its demands through negotiations.