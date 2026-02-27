Governor Sanwo-Olu Launches Invest Lagos 3.0 to Drive Capital Mobilisation and Cross-Border Trade

Lagos, Nigeria – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the launch of Invest Lagos 3.0, the state government’s flagship international investment platform for 2026, scheduled to take place from June 9 to June 10 at Lagos House, Marina.

Okay News reports that the summit aims to accelerate structured capital mobilisation and expand cross-border trade, strengthening Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading sub-national gateway for investment inflows. Sanwo-Olu stated that previous editions significantly enhanced the state’s global investment profile and facilitated structured engagements with investors across key sectors, while this year’s edition elevates the platform into a more transaction-focused investment marketplace.

The governor disclosed that Lagos State has entered into a strategic partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council to deepen global capital mobilisation and strengthen trade ties across Commonwealth countries. He described the collaboration as an alignment with globally respected institutions that connect governments, private sector leaders, and capital market operators, positioning Lagos as a primary destination for transformative large-scale investment.

Sanwo-Olu attributed growing global investor confidence in Lagos to the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu, citing improved macroeconomic stability, increased foreign direct investment inflows, stronger foreign reserves, and easing inflationary pressures. He emphasised that Invest Lagos 3.0 is designed as a transaction-driven platform to deliver measurable outcomes rather than a ceremonial event, with a clear mission to not only attract capital but structure it effectively.

The 2025 edition, held under the theme “Scaling Action: Bold Solutions Towards Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” featured a Deal Room where commissioners pitched investment-ready projects directly to investors. This year’s summit is expected to host at least 500 high-level delegates, including representatives of sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, and multilateral agencies. A key highlight will be advancing discussions around the proposed Lagos International Financial Centre, which has received presidential backing and is progressing following stakeholder engagements.

The summit will showcase projects across transport infrastructure, energy, logistics, digital economy, urban development, healthcare, housing, and industrial expansion, with curated deal rooms designed to lead to formal commitments and defined implementation pathways. The success of this investment summit will depend on converting conversations into deployable project pipelines. Sustained momentum from previous editions positions this investment summit as a critical platform for securing capital commitments.