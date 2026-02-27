Nigeria’s Tertiary Education Exam Board Warns Against Overcharging for 2026 Registration

Lagos, Nigeria – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, the federal government agency responsible for conducting entrance examinations into universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria, has called on candidates who paid more than the officially approved fees for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to report the centres involved.

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination is the national university entrance test taken annually by hundreds of thousands of students seeking admission into higher education institutions across Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the agency had received reports suggesting that it increased its registration charges. He described the claim as false and urged the public to rely only on verified information released through the Board’s official platforms.

“The Board appeals to any candidate who has paid more than the officially approved fees to promptly report such centres with credible evidence.

“Such reports will enable the Board to investigate and take immediate disciplinary action against any erring centre found to be overcharging or engaging in sharp practices.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the approved registration fees remain as follows: Direct Entry (DE): ₦5,700; UTME Only (without Mock): ₦7,200; UTME with Mock: ₦8,700”, the statement partly read.

On first mention in business terms, the Nigerian currency is the naira. The approved fees translate to ₦5,700 (about $4), ₦7,200 (about $5), and ₦8,700 (about $6) respectively, based on prevailing exchange rates.

The Board explained that any accredited Computer-Based Test centre found to be charging more than the approved amounts would face sanctions. It urged candidates to provide credible evidence when submitting complaints so that investigations can proceed without delay.

Okay News reports that the sale of electronic Personal Identification Numbers required for registration ended on Thursday, February 26, 2026. However, registration at accredited Computer-Based Test centres for candidates who had already purchased their electronic Personal Identification Numbers will close on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

As of Monday, February 17, 2026, the Board disclosed that more than 1.5 million candidates had completed their registration nationwide, reflecting the scale of participation in the examination process.

The Board maintained that its fees have not changed since 2019. It explained that the current fee structure has been in place since 2018, when Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council, the country’s top executive decision-making body, approved a reduction in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination application fee from ₦5,000 (about $3) to ₦3,500 (about $2), effective from the 2019 registration exercise.

Providing a breakdown of the charges, the Board listed the application fee as ₦3,500 (about $2), the reading text as ₦1,000 (about $1), the Computer-Based Test centre registration service charge as ₦700 (about $0.5), the Computer-Based Test centre Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination service charge as ₦1,500 (about $1), bank charges as ₦500 (about $0.3), and the Computer-Based Test mock examination centre charge as ₦1,500 (about $1).

The agency warned parents and candidates to be cautious of individuals or centres attempting to exploit them by demanding fees above the officially approved rates.

“The attention of the Board has been drawn to a publication insinuating that the Board has increased its registration fees. The Board wishes to state categorically that this claim is false, misleading and entirely unfounded.

“The Board therefore urges members of the public, particularly prospective candidates and their parents or guardians, to disregard the publication and rely only on official information released through the Board’s verified platforms and advertisements.

“Candidates are strongly advised to carefully read the Board’s official advertisement. This will enable them to avoid being misled or exploited by dishonest individuals or centres.”

The Board said it remains committed to ensuring a transparent and affordable registration process for all candidates seeking admission into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.