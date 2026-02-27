Katsina State Water Board MD Dies in Car Crash as Governor Expresses Condolences

Katsina, Nigeria – Okay News reports that the Managing Director of the Katsina State Water Board, Engr. Tukur Tingilin, has died following a road accident on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The sudden passing has been described by Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Radda, as a significant loss to the state.

In a condolence message released on Friday, February 27, 2026, by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula, Governor Radda highlighted the late Tingilin’s dedication to public service and his role in advancing water supply initiatives across Katsina State. The governor noted that Tingilin’s efforts were crucial, particularly at a time when the administration was intensifying projects to improve access to clean water in communities statewide.

The statement read, “Governor Radda described the death as a rude shock, noting that Engr. Tingilin’s leadership as Managing Director of the State Water Board was marked by selfless service to the people, even until his last breath. Under his guidance, efforts to ensure that clean water reached every household in Katsina were greatly intensified and sustained. The Governor takes solace in the fact that Engr. Tingilin passed away as a faithful Muslim during the holy month of Ramadan. Governor Radda, on behalf of the government and the people of Katsina State, extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Managing Director and the people of Malumfashi Local Government Area. He prays to Allah to grant them the strength and fortitude to bear this monumental loss.”

Engr. Tingilin’s death comes at a critical period for Katsina State, where water infrastructure projects have been a major focus of the Radda administration. The governor’s office said that the government would continue efforts to sustain the initiatives championed by the late Water Board head.

The local government and residents of Malumfashi, Katsina State, are among those mourning the loss of a leader who was widely regarded for his professionalism and dedication to improving essential services.