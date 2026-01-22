Governor Uba Sani Visits Kaduna Community Following Mass Abduction

In the aftermath of the confirmed mass abduction of worshippers in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has paid an assessment visit to the affected community of Kurmin Wali. The Governor used the visit to reassure residents of his administration’s commitment to securing the release of the victims and to advocate for a permanent security presence in the volatile area.

Okay News reports that the Governor’s visit, details of which were made available on Thursday, January 22, 2026, was aimed at empathizing with the grieving families and obtaining a first-hand account of the security breach. Upon arrival, Governor Sani received a comprehensive briefing from the traditional ruler, the Agwam Kufana, Mr. Dauda Titus, and other community representatives regarding the incident that has sparked national outrage.

During his address to the large gathering of residents, the Governor pledged that the state government would cover the full medical costs for all those injured during the attack. He disclosed that he has already briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the gravity of the situation and held strategic discussions with National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa.

A key outcome of these high-level engagements is the Governor’s formal request for the establishment of a permanent military base in Kurmin Wali. Governor Sani argued that such a facility is essential to strengthen security architecture in the community and its surrounding areas, which have become flashpoints for criminal activity.

The Governor also issued a stern warning to those he termed “conflict merchants and political opportunists,” urging them to stop exploiting the suffering of the people for political mileage. This comment appears to address the recent politicization of the tragedy, which has seen heated exchanges between opposition figures and government supporters. “Such actions undermine unity, weaken trust, and embolden criminality,” Sani stated.

Looking beyond immediate security measures, Governor Sani announced that construction would commence in the coming weeks on a new link road and a healthcare center for the community, signaling a commitment to inclusive development despite the security challenges.

Engr. Samuel Tabara, President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), was present during the visit and commended the Governor for his “compassionate and pragmatic leadership” during what he described as a defining moment for the state.