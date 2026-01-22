Kwara Suspends Activities At Oro College Of Education After Security Review Order, Opposition Party Blames Government

The Kwara State Government in north-central Nigeria has ordered the immediate closure of the Kwara State College of Education, Oro, citing worsening security concerns around the host community.

The directive was issued through an internal memo dated Tuesday, 20 January 2026, from the Kwara State Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, and it was sighted on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

The memo, signed by the Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, instructed the management of the institution to halt academic activities at once, following an order from the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Okay News reports that the state government said the closure is part of a broader decision to shut schools within the affected local government area as insecurity spreads around the communities where learners and staff commute daily.

According to the memo, the action was taken due to growing threats around the institution and concerns for those within and around the campus. “The measure is taken in the best interest of the safety and security of staff, students and the surrounding community,” the memo said.

The government added that the shutdown will remain in place until a full security assessment is completed and fresh directives are issued. In another section, the memo told the authorities to act immediately: “You are hereby instructed to take immediate steps to direct the Management of the College to temporarily close the institution forthwith.”

The ministry also asked the school’s leadership to provide a compliance report without delay, indicating that the government wants proof that teaching, learning, and campus operations have been suspended as directed.

The development comes as parts of Kwara South and Kwara North, both in Kwara State, north-central Nigeria, have reported incidents linked to banditry, kidnappings, and other violent crimes in recent months, raising fresh questions about how safe public institutions and surrounding settlements remain.

In recent weeks, the state government has taken additional precautionary steps tied to security concerns. These include relocating the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp from Yikpata in Kwara State to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, and temporarily shutting some schools in areas described as volatile.

However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one of Nigeria’s major political parties, criticised the decision and accused the AbdulRazaq administration of giving in to criminals rather than confronting the threat.

In a statement signed by the Kwara State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the party described the closure as a sign the government has no clear plan to restore security. “The directive to shut down the College of Education, Oro, under the guise of insecurity shows that the government has no coherent strategy for tackling insecurity and has instead chosen to surrender to criminals,” the statement said.

The party argued that the college is central to education and the local economy in Kwara South, warning that shutting it could worsen hardship for residents who depend on student presence and staff activity for daily income.

The Peoples Democratic Party also questioned why schools should be closed if other public spaces continue operating. “Education must not become the casualty of insecurity. A government that claims to be addressing security challenges cannot justify closing schools while markets and other public places remain open,” the statement added.

The opposition party further called on traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Kwara State to speak up, while also criticising the governor’s leadership approach. “If the Governor cannot protect lives and property, then honour demands that he steps aside instead of shutting down the future of our children,” the statement said.

The closure of the College of Education, Oro, follows an earlier decision by the Kwara State Government to shut the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, after student protests linked to the institution being used as a temporary National Youth Service Corps orientation facility, a move that drew public debate about balancing security planning with academic stability.