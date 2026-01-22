Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Other Nations Join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

A significant coalition of predominantly Muslim nations, led by Turkey and Saudi Arabia, has officially accepted the invitation from United States President Donald Trump to join the “Gaza Board of Peace.” This move marks a major diplomatic boost for the controversial initiative, which aims to oversee the reconstruction and governance of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Okay News reports that the announcement was made on Thursday, January 22, 2026, through a joint statement issued by the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The ministers reaffirmed their collective commitment to supporting the board’s mission, which serves as a “transitional administration” for the enclave.

The statement clarified that the board’s mandate is rooted in the “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” a framework that has received endorsement via United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803. The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Pakistan had previously signaled their intent to participate, but this coordinated announcement solidifies regional support for the U.S.-led plan.

The “Board of Peace” is a central component of the second phase of President Trump’s peace strategy for Gaza. In total, approximately 60 countries have received invitations to join the body. However, the reception has been mixed globally; while Middle Eastern allies are signing on, major European powers such as Germany and France continue to exercise caution regarding the initiative.

Diplomatic sources suggest that the hesitation from Europe stems from concerns that the board is an “undisguised challenge” to the United Nations. President Trump has frequently criticized the UN as dysfunctional, and there are strong indications that the White House intends to expand the Board of Peace’s mandate beyond Gaza to address global conflicts, potentially positioning it as a rival to existing international institutions.