Group Accuses Oil Union of Failing Nigerian Workers at TotalEnergies

Yenagoa, Nigeria – A civil society group has criticised the national leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) for what it describes as an evasive response to allegations of unfair labour practices against Nigerian employees at TotalEnergies.

Okay News reports that the Movement of Intellectuals for National Development, known as MIND, issued the statement following the union’s rejection of a petition submitted to the Nigerian Senate. Jerry Aman, acting General Secretary of the oil workers’ union, had distanced the organisation from the petition, which sought a probe into the treatment of Nigerian staff at the French multinational energy company.

Ebi Warekromo, Western Coordinator of the civil society group, expressed disappointment with the union’s response. He described it as evasive and inconsistent with the core responsibilities of a labour union that claims to exist for the protection and welfare of its members. According to Warekromo, the petition was grounded in verifiable facts, lived experiences of affected Nigerian workers, and written correspondence authored by the union’s local branch itself.

The concerns raised include a hostile work environment, allegations of bullying and intimidation by expatriate staff, serious security breaches, and blatant local content violations. Specifically, the group alleges the illegal perpetuation of expatriate positions beyond approved tenures, which contravenes the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act. This law requires companies operating in Nigeria’s oil sector to prioritise local employment and limit expatriate quotas.

Warekromo stated that unfair labour practices against Nigerian staff cease to be internal affairs once they remain unresolved and continue to harm Nigerian workers. While questioning the independence of the oil workers’ union, he urged its national leadership to remain truthful to its oath to protect its members.

The statement read in part: “MIND wishes to state clearly that our intervention is not an attack on PENGASSAN as an institution. It is a response to a vacuum of effective representation that has allowed oppressive practices to persist unchecked. Where unions fail or refuse to act decisively, civil society has both the right and the duty to step in.”

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between Nigerian workers and international oil companies operating in the country’s energy sector. Local content laws were designed to ensure Nigerians benefit from the nation’s oil wealth, but enforcement has often been inconsistent.

What happens next depends on whether the Senate proceeds with an investigation and whether the oil workers’ union reconsiders its position. The civil society group has indicated it will continue pressing for accountability.