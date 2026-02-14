Reps to Hold Emergency Session Over 2027 Election Timetable

Nigeria’s House of Representatives will reconvene for an emergency sitting on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, to deliberate on matters arising from the newly released timetable for the 2027 general elections. The session is expected to focus on legislative and constitutional issues linked to the schedule announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Okay News reports that the decision was confirmed in a press statement issued by the House Spokesman, Representative Akin Rotimi. According to the statement, members were formally notified through an internal memorandum from the Office of the Speaker, directing lawmakers to return for urgent deliberations due to what was described as the “constitutional and national significance” of the electoral timetable.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria’s constitutionally mandated electoral body, recently fixed February 20, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections. It also outlined key milestones in the electoral calendar, including political party primaries scheduled between July and September 2026, as well as the commencement of continuous voter registration in April 2026.

The House indicated that discussions during the emergency session would address legislative matters connected to the timetable, particularly in the context of ongoing conversations about possible amendments to the Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 polls. Lawmakers were urged to prioritise attendance, with assurances that all related business would be handled expeditiously.

The development signals heightened parliamentary engagement with Nigeria’s electoral preparations, as stakeholders seek to ensure that the legal framework guiding the 2027 elections aligns with constitutional requirements and evolving democratic expectations.