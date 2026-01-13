Guinness Nigeria Appoints Olukemi Ogunsakin as Head of Corporate Communications

Guinness Nigeria has announced the appointment of Olukemi Ogunsakin as its new Head of Corporate Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In a statement shared via its LinkedIn page, the company welcomed Ogunsakin to the organisation, noting that she brings more than 14 years of experience across corporate communications, sustainability and corporate affairs.

Guinness Nigeria said her background includes deep expertise in stakeholder engagement, reputation management, crisis communications and sustainability delivery.

Okay News reports that the appointment comes at a time when consumer goods companies across Africa are placing increased emphasis on responsible business practices, environmental stewardship, and transparent corporate communication as part of their long-term growth strategies.

Reacting to her new role, Ogunsakin described her move to Guinness Nigeria as an opportunity to contribute to a purpose-driven organisation.

She said, “For me, joining Guinness Nigeria is about contributing to a business that is committed to creating lasting value for people, communities, and the planet.”

She added that the company’s “Build for More” ambition reflects the importance of sustainable and inclusive growth, noting that “long-term growth must be responsible, inclusive, and sustainable.”

Ogunsakin also expressed excitement about working with teams and partners to “deepen impact, strengthen trust, and help shape a future where business success and societal progress advance together.”

Guinness Nigeria, a subsidiary of global beverage giant Diageo, has in recent years positioned sustainability and social impact as central pillars of its operations, alongside strong brand performance in the Nigerian market.