‘Omije Ojumi’ Singer Bunmi Akinnaanu Dies at Lagos Hospital

Bunmi Akinnaanu, the Nigerian gospel singer widely celebrated for her emotional worship anthem ‘Omije Ojumi’, has died, throwing the Christian music community into mourning.

Her death was confirmed on Tuesday in a brief announcement shared on Instagram by fellow gospel artiste Ayo Melody on behalf of her family. The post disclosed that the singer passed away at a hospital in Lagos.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnanu Adeoye (OMIJE OJUMI), who passed away on 12th January 2026 at a Lagos hospital in Nigeria,” the statement read. “May God grant her eternal rest.”

Okay News reports that the late gospel minister had been battling health challenges in recent months, a struggle that had drawn prayers and support from her fans and fellow worshippers across the country.

In October 2025, Akinnaanu made an emotional appearance at G.F. David Ministries in Ibadan, Oyo State, where she asked for divine intervention while dealing with what was described as a serious ailment affecting her leg. Videos from the service had circulated widely on social media, with many Nigerians offering words of encouragement and prayer for her recovery.

Known for her deep, spirit-filled songs, Bunmi Akinnaanu rose to national prominence through ‘Omije Ojumi’, a track that resonated strongly with worshippers for its message of brokenness, faith and hope in God.