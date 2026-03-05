Gunmen Shoot Farmer, Abduct Wife in Southwest Nigeria

Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria – Armed men shot a farmer and abducted his wife on Wednesday night in Akure, the capital of Ondo State in southwest Nigeria, police authorities have confirmed.

The incident took place at about 8:45 p.m. West African Time (WAT, GMT+1) along Oda Road in Akure, a major route that links residential and farming communities within the city.

The Nigeria Police Force in Ondo State, a branch of the country’s national law enforcement agency, confirmed the attack in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abayomi Jimoh.

According to the police, the attackers stormed the residence of Adesida Daniel, a tomato farmer based in the Isagba Community along Oda Road. During the invasion, Daniel was shot while trying to resist the gunmen as they abducted his wife.

“The command strongly condemns the criminal act carried out by suspected kidnappers who invaded the residence of one Adesida Daniel, a tomato farmer in Isagba Community, along Oda Road.

“During the incident, the victim sustained a gunshot injury to his right hand while attempting to resist the assailants who had reportedly abducted his wife.

“Upon receiving the distress call, police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene, ensured the injured victim was rescued to the Police Clinic for medical attention, and secured the area,” he said.

Okay News reports that the police said the Commissioner of Police for Ondo State has ordered intensified security operations in response to the attack. These include increased patrols, bush combing operations and intelligence gathering efforts in the affected area and neighbouring communities aimed at locating the suspects and rescuing the abducted woman.

Jimoh added that the police are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

“The command assures residents that no effort will be spared in tracking down the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movements or individuals to the nearest police station,” he added.

The attack highlights ongoing security concerns in parts of Ondo State, where incidents of kidnapping and assaults on farmers have been reported in recent years. Many of these cases occur along rural roads and in farming communities, creating fear among residents whose livelihoods depend on agriculture.

Security agencies in the state have repeatedly announced intensified patrols and bush combing exercises following similar incidents. However, residents continue to call for stronger protection, especially in semi urban and rural areas where farms and homes are often isolated.

As of Thursday morning, authorities had not announced any arrests in connection with the latest attack. Police say investigations are ongoing and further updates will be provided as operations continue.