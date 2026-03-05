Kano Assembly Moves to Impeach Deputy Governor Over Alleged N1.6bn Fraud

Kano, Nigeria – The Kano State House of Assembly has initiated impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office and breach of public trust.

The motion, presented during plenary by Majority Leader Lawan Hussaini Dala, was said to be anchored on Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Lawmakers accused the deputy governor of overseeing the diversion of local government funds during his tenure as Commissioner for Local Government between 2023 and 2024, as well as engaging in questionable transactions while in office as deputy governor.

According to the notice, Abdussalam allegedly received monthly payments from the state’s 44 local government councils over several months, amounting to hundreds of millions of naira. Additional claims suggest further disbursements under the guise of special assignments, as well as payments running into hundreds of millions to a private firm, NovoMed Pharmaceuticals Limited, allegedly in violation of procurement and fiscal regulations.

Okay News reports that 38 lawmakers endorsed the impeachment notice, meeting the constitutional requirement to begin the process. The Speaker is expected to formally notify the deputy governor, after which the House may request the Chief Judge of Kano State to constitute an investigative panel if the required majority is sustained.

The Assembly maintained that the weight of the allegations, if proven, constitutes gross misconduct under constitutional provisions and warrants removal from office. The deputy governor has yet to publicly respond to the claims.