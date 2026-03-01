Haldane McCall Posts N754.8 Million Profit for 2025, Declares 5 Kobo Dividend

Lagos, Nigeria – Haldane McCall Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N754.8 million (approximately $482,000) for the year ended December 31, 2025, according to its audited financial statements. While down 25.6 percent from the N1.01 billion recorded in 2024, the company remained profitable, with sales contributing a significant portion of the performance.

Okay News reports that full-year revenue stood at N2.27 billion, down from N3.64 billion the previous year, with revenue from land and buildings contributing 57.6 percent followed by hotel operations at 35.1 percent. Following these results, the Board declared a final dividend of 5 kobo per unit, payable to shareholders on June 18, 2026, down from 7 kobo in the prior year.

Cost of sales fell to N471 million from N1.5 billion the previous year, resulting in a gross profit of N1.8 billion compared with N2.05 billion in FY2024. Operating profit settled at N754.8 million, down 25.6 percent, translating directly into pre-tax profit in the absence of finance costs. After N112.4 million in income tax, post-tax profit stood at N642.4 million.

Total assets reached N21.8 billion, slightly down from N21.9 billion, with property, plant, and equipment comprising the largest portion. Total equity rose 2.94 percent to N17.1 billion, while total liabilities fell 12.35 percent to N4.6 billion. Chairman Chief George Oguntade noted that the company delivered stable performance despite macroeconomic challenges, with the Board confident in management’s ability to drive sustainable growth. This profit decline reflects the challenging operating environment, though the company maintained profitability and shareholder returns.