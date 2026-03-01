Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Killed in US-Israeli Strikes, State Media Confirms

Tehran, Iran – Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has been killed in his office during coordinated airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel, according to Iranian state media.

A statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that the 86-year-old cleric died early Saturday morning while at work inside the Leadership House compound in Tehran. The country has declared 40 days of mourning as explosions continue to be reported in parts of the capital.

Okay News reports that the strikes, which began on Saturday, reportedly targeted key military and intelligence facilities across Iran, with Tehran said to be among the hardest hit.

More than 200 people have been killed nationwide, including senior officials and military commanders, according to Iranian authorities and international media partners. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned of what it described as a “devastating offensive operation” against US bases and Israel in retaliation.

US President Donald Trump described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history” and said the moment presents an opportunity for Iranians to “take back their country.” Meanwhile, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes in several parts of the Middle East, including Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait, locations known to host US military facilities.

Under Iran’s constitution, the Assembly of Leadership Experts is expected to appoint a successor as soon as possible, although the ongoing conflict may complicate the process.