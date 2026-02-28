Trump Claims Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Is Dead, Vows Continued Bombing Campaign

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, is dead, a statement that has intensified global alarm as fighting escalates across the Middle East.

In a lengthy post published Saturday on Truth Social, Trump declared that Khamenei had been killed during what he described as coordinated US and Israeli military operations against Iran.

The claim has not been independently confirmed by Iranian authorities, and Tehran has not issued any official response at the time of filing this report.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” Trump wrote.

Okay News reports that the statement came amid ongoing US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, following days of heightened military activity and warnings of a wider regional conflict.

In the same post, Trump claimed that Khamenei was unable to evade Western intelligence and surveillance systems, adding that Israeli cooperation played a central role.

He further alleged that other Iranian leaders were killed alongside the Supreme Leader, although no details were provided.

“He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump said.

The US president framed the development as a turning point for Iran, suggesting it could open the door for internal change.

He claimed that elements within Iran’s security forces were seeking immunity and no longer willing to fight.

“We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us,” he stated.

Trump added that military operations would continue despite what he described as the collapse of Iran’s leadership structure.

“The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!” he wrote.