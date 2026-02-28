Netanyahu Claims Signs Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei May Be Dead

Jerusalem, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there are “many signs” suggesting that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, may have been killed during coordinated airstrikes on Saturday.

In a video statement made available to Okay News, Mr Netanyahu stated that Israel, working alongside the United States, carried out strikes that reportedly targeted locations linked to Iran’s leadership. However, there has been no official confirmation from Tehran regarding Mr Khamenei’s status.

The 86-year-old Iranian leader, who has ruled for more than three decades, was earlier expected to deliver a live broadcast address. Hours later, he had not appeared publicly, further fueling speculation about his condition.

Iranian authorities have yet to provide clarity, and his whereabouts remain unknown as of the time of reporting.

Reports also indicate that senior Iranian officials, including Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour, were killed in the strikes.

In response, Iran launched missiles toward parts of the Middle East hosting United States military bases, escalating tensions across the region. The full extent of casualties and damage from the strikes remains unclear.