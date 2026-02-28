Semenyo Fires Man City Past Leeds to Keep Title Race Tight

Manchester City edged past Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road, with Antoine Semenyo scoring the decisive goal in first-half stoppage time.

Okay News understands that the narrow victory cuts the gap to league leaders Arsenal to two points and keeps City firmly in the Premier League title hunt.

City were without injured striker Erling Haaland, but Semenyo stepped up, stretching to convert Rayan Aït-Nouri’s low cross for his sixth goal since joining in January.

Leeds had earlier spurned a golden opportunity when Dominic Calvert-Lewin poked wide from close range in the opening minutes, setting the tone for a frustrating afternoon for the hosts.

Despite dominating spells of the contest and creating several chances, Leeds were unable to find a breakthrough, with City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and a disciplined defence holding firm.

The result leaves Leeds six points clear of the relegation zone, while City maintain pressure at the summit with 10 matches remaining in a tightly contested title race.