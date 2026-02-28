Ekiti Governor Celebrates Chief Wole Olanipekun’s Global Legal Distinction

Ado Ekiti, Nigeria – Okay News reports that Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has publicly congratulated prominent Nigerian legal expert and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), following his recognition as a Senior Statesman in Dispute Resolution in the 2026 Chambers and Partners Global Rankings.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji described the recognition as securing an enduring place of honour for Chief Olanipekun as a leader in the legal profession both in Nigeria and internationally.

The governor said, “Chief Olanipekun, with the latest accolade as a Senior Statesman in Dispute Resolution, has made Nigeria and Africa proud in the comity of nations.”

He added, “The government and people of Ekiti State acknowledge the legal icon’s contribution to the legal profession, scholarship, jurisprudence and the rule of law. Chief Olanipekun’s latest honour bears eloquent testimony to his legacies of principled advocacy, defence of the constitution and constitutionalism, speaking truth to power and being a distinguished officer in the temple of justice. We celebrate this global legal recognition for our revered legal icon, Chief Olanipekun, which has added another feather of honour to the already overloaded cap of this great man we are all proud of in Ekiti. Apart from being admitted into the Inner Bar as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria at the young age of 39 in 1991, Chief Olanipekun went on to become the President of the NBA, Chairman of the Body of Benchers and revered leader of Egbe Amofin in Yorubaland, among several prestigious positions in the legal profession. The attainment of this prestigious global ranking by Chief Olanipekun reflects his impact, influence and contribution to the legal profession and professional excellence, which has become a reference point to others in the nation, on the continent and in the global community.”

Okay News reports that Governor Oyebanji urged Chief Olanipekun to continue promoting excellence as a globally recognised bar leader whose influence will continue to benefit Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole.

Chief Olanipekun, the principal partner of Wole Olanipekun & Co., has spent decades contributing to constitutional and commercial dispute resolution in Nigeria. The Chambers and Partners recognition highlights his sustained leadership and professional impact.

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also congratulated Chief Olanipekun, describing him as “one of Nigeria’s most sought-after advocates in electoral and constitutional matters.” The President added, “Chief Olanipekun’s presence at the Bar has not only shaped legal thought but has also strengthened democratic institutions and deepened the rule of law.”