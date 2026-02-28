Yamal Nets Hat-Trick as Barcelona Demolish Villarreal 4-1 in LaLiga

FC Barcelona strengthened their grip at the top of La Liga with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Villarreal CF at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The result moves Barcelona four points clear at the summit, pending second-placed Real Madrid CF’s fixture against Getafe on Monday.

The standout performer was 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, who netted the first hat-trick of his senior career. The teenage forward showcased composure and flair, including a clinical third goal after being set up by Pedri.

Substitute Robert Lewandowski added a stoppage-time fourth after VAR overturned an initial offside call, sealing a dominant display from the league leaders.

Despite the defeat, Villarreal remain third in the standings, though they risk being overtaken by Atletico Madrid depending on other results.

Barcelona’s latest win reinforces their title credentials as they continue to set the pace in Spain’s top flight.