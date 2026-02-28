Dangote Cement Signs $1 Billion Deal with Sinoma for 12 New Plants Across Africa

Lagos, Nigeria – Dangote Cement Plc has signed a $1 billion (approximately N1.56 trillion) agreement with Sinoma International Engineering for the construction of 12 new cement plants and the expansion of existing facilities across Africa, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Okay News reports that the deal was signed following a Memorandum of Understanding in Lagos on Friday, supporting Dangote Cement’s drive to scale production and expand its market footprint. Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of Dangote Industries Limited, described the projects as key enablers for reaching a production capacity of 80 million tonnes per annum by 2030, aligning with the Group’s Vision 2030 agenda targeting $100 billion in revenue.

The projects cover multiple countries including Nigeria, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon. In Nigeria, new facilities are planned for Itori, Apapa, Lekki, Port Harcourt, Onne, and Northern Nigeria, including a satellite grinding unit. Ethiopia will receive a new production line to support growing local demand, while other African markets will see integrated plants and expansions to increase installed capacity.

Dangote Cement has also strengthened energy security through Gas Sales and Purchase Agreements with subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, ensuring adequate gas supply to support expanding production. Ongoing plant upgrades and deployment of energy-efficient technologies aim to reduce operating costs and carbon emissions while boosting competitiveness.

The company posted strong nine-month results for the period ended September 30, 2025, with revenue up 23.2 percent to N3.15 trillion and profit after tax rising 166.3 percent to N743.3 billion. This strategic partnership reflects Dangote Cement’s commitment to making Africa self-sufficient in cement production and creating jobs. This major cement plant expansion across Africa will significantly boost production capacity and market presence. Sustained investment in cement plant expansion positions Dangote Cement for continued leadership in the industry.